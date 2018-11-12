Amor Vittone will only inherit a TV set from Joost’s will - court decides share this

Cape Town - Afrikaans singer Amor Vittone will only inherit a TV set from her estranged husband, Joost van der Westhuizen's last will and testament, the court ruled on Monday.

Former Springbok scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen died in 2017 after losing his battle with motor neuron disease.

Judge Hans Fabricius ruled in the High Court in Pretoria that van der Westhuizen's 2015 will would be declared his true testament. The legal document was not signed by van der Westhuizen, but by lawyer Ferdinand Hartzenber, who acted as Commissioner of Oath. According to Netwerk24 it was Vittone's hopes that the outcome of the court case would declare the 2009 testament, in which she inherits "everything," the valid testament.

Lawyer Ulrich Roux, acting on behalf of the van der Westhuizen family explained the outcome of the court case, saying: "Joost's 2015 will has been accepted, and in terms of the will his estate is bequeath to the J-9 Trust, with the two minor children, Jordan and Kylie, being the only beneficiaries of the trust."



"Amor will only get a television-set that was bequeath to her," he added in the statement.

Attempts to reach Vittone has been unsuccessful.

The article will be updated when comment becomes available.

