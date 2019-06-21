Amor Vittone's son sustains sport injury before international tour: 'He has been the strong one, while I'm crying in the wings' share this

Cape Town - Afrikaans singer Amor Vittone spoke to Channel24 about the injury her son sustained during soccer practice, and how her children are the guiding force in her life.

On Thursday, the 7de Laan actress shared a photo of a wounded hand on Instagram, writing: " Healing. Thank you, God!"

At first glance, it appeared that the singer had hurt her hand, as an overwhelming response of well wishes flooded the comment section.

But as she explained to Channel24, it was her 15-year-old son, Jordan, who hurt his hand during soccer practice.

Jordan, who has been selected to represent the Rand Central Local Football Association under 15 team in Portugal at the IberCup in July, injured his hand while working on his ball skills, in what she calls a "freak accident."

"Jordan's leg dug into his finger while they were practising passing skills. We thought it was broken, but it was only fractured. So it's in a splint, and he will be playing with a soft splint," she said.

About the international youth tournament, she said: "He is the only goalkeeper for the under-15 team, and they are leaving next week Friday for Portugal. Instead of training, he is just doing cycling and, on Sunday, he will get his colours."

Amor continued, saying that she is praying for him, as he "lives, breathes and eats soccer."

The 47-year-old, who was married to former Springbok captain Joost van der Westhuizen, said she was "worried" following the accident, adding: "Being a single mommy you have to do everything and handle things on your own. There was just a lot of things that happened at the same time, and I was a bit stressed, but he is fine, and he is doing fantastic at school, just finishing up his exams and then he is off to Portugal," she said.

According to Amor, Jordan is in high spirits and told her that he only wants to make her proud and come home with the IberCup.

About her son, she says: "Jordan is a very strong person, mentally and physically and when he puts his mind to something he does it. He has been the strong one, while I have been the one crying in the wings.

"He has been the one that has kept me going, pulling me up and telling me: 'Mommy I'm going to do it. I'm going to be great, and I'm going to be fantastic'. He is the most positive person, him and Kylie. They give me the strength to carry on.

"They are the most beautiful kids with beautiful hearts, and I couldn't ask for anything more."