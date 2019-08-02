Babes is delivering nothing more than a new track share this

Johannesburg – In an announcement on her Instagram page, Babes Wodumo revealed that she is releasing new music.

The star, who is in a relationship with West Ink record label owner Mampintsha, took to the social media platform on Friday, first teasing fans by letting them know that she had some "big news" to share, and then following that up with a post about the track.

"I am Super EXCITED to announce my single #Ungdunure and it's available on ALL PLATFORMS," announced.

While many were happy about the new song, others admitted that they had fallen into a somewhat obvious trap which had them believing the star was pregnant.

We don't blame them though. Babes first sparked pregnancy rumours earlier in the week when she shared a photo of herself with Mampintsha, titling it, "Baby daddy".

The two have shared a tumultuous relationship, with allegations of abuse which first surfaced during an interview with Babes on Metro FM.

Later, the couple would end up in a legal battle after a video came to light with, what appears to be, Mampintsha physically abusing Babes.

All of that seems to be water under the bridge now as Babes is said to have dropped charges against Mampintsha and continues to share loved-up pics with him.