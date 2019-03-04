Official statement released via Babes Wodumo's Twitter account: 'She is still emotional about the situation' share this

Cape Town - An official statement regarding the Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha viral video has been released on the musician's official Twitter account.

The statement thanks "everyone for the messages [of] support about the early morning video."

This comes after video footage of a man, who appears to be musician Mampintsha, assaulting a woman, who appears to be Babes Wodumo, surfaced on social media on Monday.

According to the statement posted on Babes' official Twitter page, she is unable to do any interviews as she is still too "emotional about the situation" and will release a statement on social media later on Monday.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE:

Following speculation that the video could have been staged as part of a publicity campaign, Babes' sister Nonduh Simelane confirmed the authenticity of the video, saying: "It is very, very real."

When asked about Babes' well-being, she said: "She is doing okay, she is resting and she is safe."

