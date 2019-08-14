Basetsana Kumalo on writing her memoir: 'It is the most important project of my life' share this

Johannesburg – TV personality and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo adds her name to a list of local celebs who have released books this year.

The star announced via a social media post that her memoir, titled Bassie: My Journey of Hope, will be on shelves in October.

About the experience of penning the book, she said: "Writing my Memoir has been the most intense, yet cathartic, liberating and healing journey. It is not one of the important projects of my life, it is The MOST important project of my life. I laughed, I cried, I reflected, I counted my blessings, I am standing in the light of my own truth (sic)."

Other SA celebrities who have released their books this year include Letshego Zulu, and former Miss SA and Miss World Rolene Strauss.