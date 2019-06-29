Beloved South African actor Paul Eilers dies share this

Cape Town - Veteran South African actor Paul Eilers has died, according to several online reports.



The beloved local star - best known for his roles in TV shows and films like Sonkring, Vyfster, Koöperasiestories, Paljas, Roepman, Stuur Groete Aan Mannetjies Roux, and most recently Dominee Tienie – reportedly died of a heart attack on Friday afternoon in Oudsthoorn.

Film producer Piet de Jager confirmed the news of Paul's death to radio personality, Margot Luyt. "Piet de Jager just let know that Paul (Polla or Die Uil) Eilers died this afternoon (Friday). Heart attack," Margot wrote on Facebook.

Actress Charlenè Brouwer also took to Facebook to pay tribute to the fallen legend in a Facebook post accompanied by photos: "Rest in peace uncle Paul. It was an honour to work with such a legend every day. My thoughts are with his loved ones tonight. Life is so short."

Die Hoorn, a local community newspaper in Oudtshoorn where Paul and his wife Marina have lived since 1995, also confirmed the actor's death on their Facebook page, writing: "A giant of Oudtshoorn is no more. Die Hoorn earlier this evening (Friday) learned that Paul Eilers has died."

The Oudtshoorn Courant and Innibos Arts Festival also shared the news of Paul's death online.

South African film critic Leon van Nierop paid tribute to Paul on his Facebook page writing: "He was a valued friend and colleague, who schooled me in being a radio host and director."

No further information was available at the time of publishing.