Birthday party number 3 for Queen B and it was a lavish affair

Johannesburg – Bonang went all out for her 31st birthday, celebrating with not just one, but three different parties.

First the star invited fans to join her for a massive party at Taboo on Saturday, then on Sunday she hosted a private luncheon in her back yard for her family.

But of course, Queen B saved the best for last, hosting a lavish gala dinner on Tuesday, with wedding planner extraordinaire Zavion Kotze taking care of the décor.

The venue was nothing short of amazing, with flowers draped all across the main table and Queen B donning a glittery dress with embroidered detail on the night.

Beautiful night ?? #B31 A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on Jun 26, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT