'Black Sands Entertainment' added to Comic Con Africa line-up share this

Johannesburg - Having been part of the exhibitor list at Keystone Comic Con and New York Comic Con 2018, Black Sands Entertainment is heading to Comic Con Africa and KidsCon from 21 to 24 September.

Black Sands Entertainment offers a collection of Pan-African books aimed at presenting more racial diversity. Their books and comics aim to empower youth with rich African legends, to normalise black excellence, and increase inclusion and attentiveness in schools around the world.

ALSO READ: Comic Con Africa 2019 is set to be 'bigger and better'

The Black Sands comic series tells a story about the greatest African legends in a shonen jump style that teens love. At Comic Con Africa this year, they will not only be present in the Artist Alley, but they'll also be hosting a screening.

Experience all Black Sands Entertainment has to offer at Comic Con Africa, and KidsCon 2019 as one ticket gets you access to both!

Tickets for Comic Con Africa are available from computicket.com.

ALSO READ: Everything you should know about Comic Con Africa 2019 so far