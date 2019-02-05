Boity gets ready to drop second single share this

Johannesburg – After a great reaction from fans to her first track Wuz Dat, Boity is now gearing up to release her second single.

The TV personality announced on Monday that her second song, titled Bakae, will drop on Friday 8 February. Boity also let fans in on the fact that the single was produced by Ganja Beatz.

"The wait is over!! I'm finally dropping my second official single titled #BAKAE produced by @therealganjabeatz this Friday!" Boity tweeted.

The muso also gave fans a sneak peek of the song on Instagram.

LISTEN TO IT HERE:

Boity's first single, which was released in August 2018, trended on Twitter with many fans praising her for it.

IN CASE YOU HAVE NOT SEEN IT, WATCH THE VIDEO FOR WUZ DAT HERE: