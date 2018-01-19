Bonang is not buying a vineyard, and she never said she was share this

Cape Town - Local TV personality Bonang Matheba has sparked rumours that she has purchased Rust en Vrede Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

The Being Bonang reality star posted several photos of the wine estate on social media on Thursday with one captioned: "I've always wanted a vineyard."

The cryptic post lead to "Bonang" and "Girls with Vineyards" trending on Twitter on Thursday.

Speaking to The Juice Celebrity Services Africa Communications Director, Davin Phillips, confirmed that Bonang has not purchased Rust en Vrede Wine Estate.

He said: "No, Bonang has not purchased Rust en Vrede Wine Estate. She was only having a business lunch. She never made any claim that she did, and the story has been blown out of proportion."

He added that Bonang will be spending a lot more time in the winelands as she is working on a new business venture. But could not elaborate further on the matter.



