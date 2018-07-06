Bonang wraps up filming season 2 of reality show share this

Cape Town - Media darling Bonang Matheba has wrapped up filming season 2 of her reality show, Being Bonang.

The 31-year-old TV personality shared a final behind-the-scenes photo on social media, writing: "Season 2... it's a wrap!"

The second season of the popular reality show premiered with a bang in May, and we've since seen what happens behind-the-scenes on photo shoots and business meetings, and even followed her search for the perfect pet!

The sad news really hit fans hard, who wished the show would never end.

Can't wait to see Bonang pull out all the stops for the season finale!

TAKE A LOOK AT THE POST HERE: