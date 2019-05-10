Bongani Fassie blocked on Twitter by Da Les share this

Johannesburg – Local muso Bongani Fassie revealed on Friday that his former Jozi group member Da Les has blocked him on Twitter.

Sharing a screen shot as evidence, Bongani wrote: "This is why you never believe what people say when they want your approval. Brenda Fassie warned me about Crocodile tears from people who advertise false love, won't fool me."

When a fan pointed out that he thought Bongani and Da Les were "real besties" at some point, Bongani responded: "My whole life I thought that too. When Brenda Fassie past away, my Only brother and friend was not there, then after fame I was I was rejected after being abandoned (sic)."

Sitting down with People magazine in March Da Les said that he misses the friendship he had with Bongani, adding that wishes him nothing but the best.

But it seems there may still be hope for a Jozi reunion. Shortly after posting the screen shot, Bongani tweeted that he was "asked to join JOZI again" turning to fans to get their take on the situation.

The star received a positive response from most fans, including TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele who advised that they only get back together if "being in that space makes you happy as individuals and as a unit."



