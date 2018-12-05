Cassper claims he is R7m in debt after #FillUpMosesMabhida share this

Johannesburg – After recovering from a very successful weekend of performances and achievements, which included his album going platinum in one day, Cassper Nyovest sat down with SABC News for an interview where he admitted to being R7m in debt after his Fill Up Moses Mabhida show.

In the interview Cassper described his week as "interesting" and at the same time "demanding".

"I’ve been an emotional wreck, me and my team, cause we went from Mabhida, which was like the most hectic thing we ever went through. So Global Citizen was such a dope way to end the week."

Admitting that he is sitting with a R7m bill after Fill Up Moses Mabhida, Cassper says part of the reason was because of a lack of sponsors.

"The biggest challenge with where we are as a team is that is that we refuse to accept mediocre, so we’re trying to push the industry further. Most often we find ourselves in positions where we need funding and we need sponsorships from institutes like the government, and we were not able to be supported the way we should be."

He added: "For instance, we just came from Mabhida and right now we’re sitting with R7m debt after engaging with all the different departments that were supposed to help us."

The rapper says even after the promises, they received limited financial assistance, with some sponsors even pulling out on the day. He attributed the loss of sponsorship deals to a rumour which claimed that he had received a R56m deal for the show.

"That’s where everything started," he said. Adding that it resulted in sponsors pulling out.

