Castle Lite Unlocks clears the air around international artist confusion

Supplied

Johannesburg - This year Castle Lite Unlocks promises to once again thrill consumers with an extra-cold, two-day hip-hop experience to be held at The Dome, Northgate, Johannesburg, on 17 and 18 June 2019.

In a statement, Castle Lite said they are aware of questions raised by some consumers on social media regarding Meek Mill's appearance in South Africa.

"The brand would like to give assurance that every measure possible has been taken to ensure that all confirmed artists perform during this two-day extravaganza and that this highly anticipated event will proceed as planned," the statement said.

"As revealed two weeks ago, the rapper, songwriter and activist will close off day one of Castle Lite Unlocks. While rapper and producer, Post Malone, will shut down the extra-cold experience on day two."

Post Malone coming to SA for one night only! Cape Town - It was announced on Wednesday that American artist Post Malone is coming to South Africa for one night only. The Better Now hitmaker has topped the charts with his unique style and honest lyrics. The 23-year-old was nominated for four Grammys this year.

ARTIST LINE-UP:

DAY 1: (Monday, 17 June) is dedicated to hip-hop as a cultural movement and will feature street culture, master classes, unforgettable performances, inspiring Cold Table Convos and street fashion where Hip-Hop enthusiasts will congregate to share their love for all aspects of the culture.

Highly respected hip-hop guru Sway Calloway will also be part of day one, where he will host the SwayColdCyphers.

This unmissable experience will culminate in a headline performance by US rap star, Meek Mill on 17 June 2019.

DAY 2: (Tuesday, 18 June) will be all about the music, as we enjoy South Africa's trailblazers Nasty C, Rouge & Ricky Rick sharing the stage with Post Malone for a sub-zero experience.

Consumers are still able to get their tickets at Webticket and Pick 'n Pay stores countrywide.

A variety of ticket packages are available for DAY 1 and DAY 2:

Day 1 & 2 Packages:

Golden Circle Package Unlocks Pass: R1 390

Mezzanine Package Unlocks Pass: R650

Day 1 Packages:

Day 1 Ticket Pass: R250

Day 2 Packages:

General Access Day 2 Only: R790

Golden Circle Day 2 Only: R1 190

Mezzanine General Access Day 2 Only: R450