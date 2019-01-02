Chad da Don: 'Happy New Year from my wife and I' share this

Cape Town - Wishing his fans a happy New Year, rapper Chad da Don shared a photo from the day he first met Kelly Khumalo.

He captioned the photo: "This was the day I Met Her for the first time. Happy New Years From My Wife and I 2019 is our Year Babe! [sic]"

The couple, who who are rumoured to have gotten married in December, are yet to make an official announcement about their relationship.

Since their reported nuptials the couple have been flooding our social media timelines with loved-up snaps.

Both have updated their Instagram bios to include each other's initials next to a ring emoji, but have been playing coy when questioned by the media.

The Juice reached out to Kelly Khumalo's team for comment, but is yet to receive an official statement.

