Claudia Henkel and hubby split after 4 years of marriage - reports
2019-04-29 13:22
Cape Town - Former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel revealed to Huisgenoot that she and her husband, businessman Orin Roesstorff have separated after tying the knot in 2015.
According to the Afrikaans lifestyle publication the couple, who have 15-month-old twins together, have been separated for two months.
It is reported that the former Group PR Manager at Sun International has moved out of the couple's shared home in Johannesburg and is currently living with her parents in Pretoria.
Claudia, who has devoted her time to raising her two young children since leaving Sun International, wrote on Instagram and Facebook about the challenges of being a full-time mother on Thursday.
"For the past 2 months I have been 24/7 mom to twins and let me tell you it's one of the hardest things I've ever done, watching their every move, so they don't fall, feeding, preparing food, washing clothes, changing nappies, bathing, following a sleep routine etc..it's bloody hard work," she wrote.
I prayed everyday to have a baby , and after my first miscarriage, I thought it was over , then I was blessed with two , my miracles, the loves of my life, naturally conceived , but this post has to do with motherhood! I have travelled the world and been a corporate business woman and a mother all at once , but never did I think being a full time mom would be as hard as it is. In no way am I here to discredit working moms , because I was one of them , but for the past 2 months I have been 24/7 mom to twins and let me tell you it’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done , watching their every move so they don’t fall , feeding , preparing food, washing clothes , changing nappies, bathing ,following a sleep routine etc..it’s bloody hard work. I use to get up in the morning and proceed to my job for the entire day and get home , able to feed and bath them and then they would sleep. Now it’s all me! There is a stereotype that suggests that if you are a stay at home mom you flutter around , get your hair and nails done and often we feel guilty because we don’t have KPI’s or bosses to check up on us , let me tell you right now ! If you are a stay at home mom , you would be able to be a freaken CEO because to manage a home and children and dinner and no time for yourself , you are the complete opposite of what the stereotype is. Don’t believe it? Step into our shoes for one day and clock in your time sheet. #momlife #twins #justdoit #isaluteyou
Claudia has not revealed the reason for the separation but told Huisgenoot that she is going through a "tough time" and that her heart was "sore".
Two weeks ago, the 36-year-old model shared a cryptic post on Facebook, alluding to heartbreak, saying: "She sat quietly as she watched things around her unravel, how so many promises that were made were broken, how if she knew how it would turn out, would she choose the same path? and yet the answers were yes because life is not about regret it's about lessons and learning, and using the past to confront the future in the right way."
A day before celebrating her 36th birthday on 22 April, the former beauty queen thanked the most important people in he life in a touching Facebook tribute, writing: "The grateful to be able to wake up in the morning, on my birthday and be with my two miracle twins Hunter and Skylar, I'm grateful for my parents and sisters that will be there to celebrate with me, and my friends."
She did not mention her husband in the post.
Several attempts to reach Claudia for comment have been unsuccessful.