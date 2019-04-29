Claudia Henkel and hubby split after 4 years of marriage - reports share this

Cape Town - Former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel revealed to Huisgenoot that she and her husband, businessman Orin Roesstorff have separated after tying the knot in 2015.

According to the Afrikaans lifestyle publication the couple, who have 15-month-old twins together, have been separated for two months.

It is reported that the former Group PR Manager at Sun International has moved out of the couple's shared home in Johannesburg and is currently living with her parents in Pretoria.

Claudia, who has devoted her time to raising her two young children since leaving Sun International, wrote on Instagram and Facebook about the challenges of being a full-time mother on Thursday.

"For the past 2 months I have been 24/7 mom to twins and let me tell you it's one of the hardest things I've ever done, watching their every move, so they don't fall, feeding, preparing food, washing clothes, changing nappies, bathing, following a sleep routine etc..it's bloody hard work," she wrote.

Claudia has not revealed the reason for the separation but told Huisgenoot that she is going through a "tough time" and that her heart was "sore".



Two weeks ago, the 36-year-old model shared a cryptic post on Facebook, alluding to heartbreak, saying: "She sat quietly as she watched things around her unravel, how so many promises that were made were broken, how if she knew how it would turn out, would she choose the same path? and yet the answers were yes because life is not about regret it's about lessons and learning, and using the past to confront the future in the right way."

A day before celebrating her 36th birthday on 22 April, the former beauty queen thanked the most important people in he life in a touching Facebook tribute, writing: "The grateful to be able to wake up in the morning, on my birthday and be with my two miracle twins Hunter and Skylar, I'm grateful for my parents and sisters that will be there to celebrate with me, and my friends."

She did not mention her husband in the post.

Several attempts to reach Claudia for comment have been unsuccessful.