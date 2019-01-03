Clint Brink and Steffi van Wyk 'held at gunpoint' share this

Cape Town - Local actor Clint Brink and his wife, Steffi van Wyk-Brink, escaped "unharmed" after they were held at gunpoint during a robbery in Midrand on Wednesday.

The actor took to Twitter to talk about the ordeal, writing: "So 2019 kicked off with a bang. My wife and I and a few patrons at Woolworths / Engen in Midrand just got help up at gun point by 4 men. [sic]"

According to a series of tweets shared by Clint, two suspects walked into Woolworths, pulled out firearms and told the cashiers to empty the cash registers. Another two men then walked in and demanded phones and wallets.

He assured his followers that both himself, and his wife were "fine and unharmed'" following the incident.

"People PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE be safe out in the world. We got held up at gun point in a residential area where so many security companies patrol and NOTHING stopped the armed robbers," he pleaded with his followers.

Attempts to reach Clint and Steffi have been unsuccessful. The story will be updated should comment become available.

SEE THE TWEETS HERE: