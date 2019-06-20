Comic Con Africa welcomes first-ever KidsCon to Johannesburg share this

Cape Town - The highly anticipated Comic Con Africa 2019 welcomes the youngest member of the family to its spectacular four-day offering, KidsCon!

Get ready for the most exciting family-friendly, kids-oriented convention! As the first and entirely kid-focused convention in Africa, KidsCon is taking the term 'fun and games' to the next level by empowering kids to be expressive and embrace their individuality.

KidsCon brings the whole family together at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand between 21 and 24 September 2019. The interactive four-day convention is geared to celebrating and inspiring all kids to embrace the superhero within them, along with the those who are older, but still kids at heart.

Edutainment has never looked this good, seamlessly bring learning, playing and creativity together under one roof.

To make sure that the kids rule the playground, KidsCon is designed by Kids for Kids, which is why the KidsCon Board of Little Experts was established.

As a board of 14 diverse children (ages 5 to 10), the KidsCon experts shared their insights on various trends and products. Their input was used to create an unforgettable, dynamic and modern experience that'll have parents itching to join in on the fun.

Children attending the festival will be stimulated as they engage with different interactive areas.

ALL THE FUN AREAS:

The BIC Artist Corner will spark their creative flair; then their imagination will inevitably run wild as they create new worlds while immersed in the Play-Doh Creations space.

Visitors can also team up and face-off as they show off their blasting skills in the Hasbro Nerf Zone, and experience the Nerf Fornite blaster range, or play it safe by challenging mom to a game of Monopoly or taking a photo with dad at the Nintendo selfie wall and win wonderful prizes.

Visitors are in for several treats like meeting some of their favourite characters like Mario Karts' Mario and Luigi, your favourite My Little Pony and many more. Other activities include building an RC Car with Nintendo Labo and competing at the Transformers Speed Station to see who takes home the prize for transforming a Transformer in the least amount of time, and a chance to take a pic with Transformer Bumblebee.

Besides the Mario Kart and Ultimate Dance competitions, there are many other giveaways at KidsCon. Families can shop, learn and play to their heart's content while enjoying the ultimate kids' experience.

Hosting the best fashion, the newest merchandise, a digital universe, and a gaming corner is only the tip of the iceberg. The awe-inspiring exhibitors will keep the whole family on their toes and occupied for hours.

A world of wonder is coming soon. Join the first kid-focused festival from 21 September and be a part of the excitement of the first annual KidsCon.

A ticket to Comic Con Africa gives you access to the dedicated KidsCon Hall. Get yourComic Con Africa tickets here or www.computicket.co.za

