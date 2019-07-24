Could we be getting a glimpse of Bonang's bae on the new season of 'Being Bonang'? share this

Johannesburg – Still intrigued to know who Bonang's new bae is? Well, he could be making an appearance on the latest season of the star's reality show.

That's at least what Bonang seemed to be hinting at when Twitter tried to force some information out of her regarding her love interest.

In April Twitter CIA went crazy when they thought they had discovered who Bonang's new boyfriend is – Albanian businessman and former football star, Fatmir Hysenbelliu, according to their research.

Of course, Queen B did little to confirm or deny those suspicions at the time.

But according to one of B's latest posts on the social media site, we may get a glimpse of her bae on the new season of Being Bonang.

It all started when Bonang asked her fans for their opinion on which track is the hottest right now, saying that she was trying to settle an argument between herself and her "man".





She also laid to rest any suspicion that she is dating of the Major League twins by telling her another fan: "My man's overseas."

Fans quickly started fishing for more details, and when one user asked: "whomst is he?", Bonang responded with: "None of your business."

Finally, when one user asked who the star is dating, using a reference to a children's game, "O jola le mang wa le top7?!", B responded with the following: "Watch Being Bonang."

So will we finally find out who Bonang's new bae is? Guess we'll have to wait and see.



