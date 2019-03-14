Demi-Leigh is back in SA and here's what she's been up to so far share this

Johannesburg – Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is back in her home country and she's been doing the most while here.

The beauty queen, who is engaged to American sports star Tim Tebow, has been posting snaps of herself on local soil, visiting both Kwa Zulu-Natal and the Western Cape where she is originally from.

On Saturday Demi was one of the special guests at the Forbes Leading Women Summit in KZN, where she took to the stage to deliver a message dressed in a fitted pink suit designed by none other than Gert-Johan Coetzee.

The star then changed into a black Galluzzi e Gini suit with silver detail for the Forbes Women Africa Awards.

From KZN, Demi then dashed off to Cape Town where she got to wear her famous Miss Universe crowning gown again for a shoot. "Got to work in my favourite dress in the Universe today!" she captioned that snap.

Since then she has been spending time soaking up the natural beauty on display in the Western Cape, going on trips to the beach and indulging in fancy brunches.



