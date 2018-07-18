Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters confirms relationship with American sportsman Tim Tebow share this

Cape Town - Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has confirmed her relationship with American sportsman, Tim Tebow.

The 23-year-old South African beauty confirmed the romance with the 947 Breakfast Club, while on their School Invasion tour at Greenside High School in Johannesburg.

The former American football player told ESP on Saturday that he and Demi-Leigh are romantically involved, but Demi-Leigh has remained tight-lipped on the dating rumours.

When asked by Anele Mdoda: "Who is this person making you smile?" Demi said: "There's somebody. Anele, I'm sure you will definitely approve of him."

When pressed for a name, Demi-Leigh responded: "You're not going to make me do that." She then laughingly added: "He's very special and just such a big blessing in my life."

Demi-Leigh then went on to say: "He's currently a baseball player and a former NFL player. Look at all those titles I just pulled out there. I'm very proud."

She then dropped further hints by saying that he is very tall and plays for the Metz.

When asked if it is Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh couldn't contain her excitement and told the sweet story of how they met.

"I don't know if you know, but I have a half sister who was born with a disability and his foundation works very closely with kids with disabilities. They have an event each year called 'Night to Shine' and they actually have some in South Africa too.

"And they host them in churches all around the country, and he invited myself and my family to attend and get involved. We started talking and we kind off haven't stopped," she said.



