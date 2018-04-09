Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters hangs out with Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima share this

Cape Town - Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel Peters showed her support for UFC Strawweight rivals Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday.

The brunette from Sedgefield looked cute and casual in black cutout leggings and a lace long sleeve top.

Posting highlights from the night on Instagram, the 22-year-old South African beauty shared a photo of herself photographed with Victoria's Secret model, Adriana Lima.

Could this mean we'll be seeing Demi-Leigh on the Victoria's Secret runway soon?

HERE ARE HER SNAPS FROM THE NIGHT: