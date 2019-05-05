Demi-Leigh's sister has died: 'Our hearts are aching beyond measure' share this

Cape Town - Former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters revealed in an emotional post on Instagram on Saturday night that her younger sister has died.

Alongside three images – one of a scripture and two of her sister – Demi-Leigh wrote: "My little Princess, Angel on Earth, biggest joy and baby sister, Franje, passed away earlier today."

The 23-year-old further paid tribute to Franje - who was born with subtotal cerebellar agenesis, a rare condition that has left her without a cerebellum – writing: "Our hearts are aching beyond measure but I am grateful knowing she’s forever relieved of the pain she experienced on earth. She's laughing, running and playing in heaven just like we always hoped she would on earth . She's free! Thank you for all your prayers, love and support."

The post concludes with a message to Franje in Afrikaans, which translates to: "I love you always my sister and one day we will be together again!"

SEE THE POST HERE:

In a previous interview with YOU magazine, Demi spoke of her sister's condition revealing the 13-year-old had the intellectual ability of a three-month-old baby and couldn't walk, talk or eat and was fed through a tube.

Local celebrities flooded Demi's post with condolences to the family.

"I'm so sorry Dems, I am thinking of you. May the lord carry you through this difficult time," commented Lee-Anne Liebenberg.

Getroud Met Rugby actress, Nadia Beukes commented: "I'm so sorry to hear about your loss. Sending lots of love and strength."

"Praying for your family Demi," added model Kerry McGregor.

Miss France and Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere also shared condolences, commenting: "So sorry for your loss...sending you love."