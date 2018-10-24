DJ Cleo on his last phone call with HHP share this

Johannesburg - DJ Cleo has shared a screenshot of his last conversation with rapper HHP just days before the hip-hop star's untimely death.

Details surrounding HHP's death have not yet been confirmed.

UPDATE: HHP's cause of death not yet known

Taking to Twitter to share the screenshot, DJ Cleo wrote: "Had I known that we were chatting for the last time I would have stayed on the line for long. But we were setting up a meeting for Tomm (THURS) for a further brotherly session. [sic]"

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

HHP's heartbreaking last interview in which he talks about how he would like to be remembered

Speaking to DRUM DJ Cleo explained how he and HHP first met.

"I was doing sound engineering and he was a film production student and we stayed at the same residence and studied at same school in 1999."

"During break time I remember how we would often have hip hop cyphers with him, Tuks Senganga, and Flabba.



He added that later in their careers he did his demo of the song "Oooh mafikeng" which was later released on his first album.



"Funny enough that was the first and last time I'd ever work with him. No matter how close we were we never worked together professionally."

Speaking about Jabba's character he said:

"He was the funniest person you'll ever meet. He was also random: he only spoke to you when he felt like it, I could never find him when I want him but when he calls he'll want to speak for 10 hours."

"He was very influential in my life and career," he said.