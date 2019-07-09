DJ Fresh contract terminated: SABC says he didn't want to apologise, he says he did - Who is lying? share this

Cape Town - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that it has terminated the contract of DJ Fresh, whose real name is Thato Sikwane, with immediate effect.

The DJ was "unscheduled" from the SABC radio station after an "unfortunate choice of words" were said on air in June.

According to a statement released by the SABC spokesperson, Vuyo Mthembu on Tuesday, "the termination follows unsuccessful engagements between SABC Radio Management and DJ Fresh, after his usage of offensive language on-air."

The SABC has been found guilty and sanctioned by the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) for contravention of clause 6 of the BCCSA's Code of Conduct.

According to the statement, DJ Fresh was allowed to remedy his contractual breaches, which he "failed and/or refused to do."

The SABC alleges that in a letter dated 28 June 2019, DJ Fresh's lawyers stated: "It is our client's instruction that he must either return to work immediately, alternatively, that upon his commencement on 15 July 2019, it must be emphatically understood that no apology will be tendered".

The information wildly differs from the statement releases by DJ Fresh on Monday, in which he alleges that he had agreed to offer a public apology, following the two weeks suspension.

According to the statement released by DJ Fresh, the SABC had requested an additional three-week suspension, and would resume his position at Metro FM on Monday, 15 July.

Nada Wotshela, Group Executive: Radio said to the media on Tuesday: "The SABC continues to be committed to ensuring sound governance and internal controls irrespective of an employee's or freelancer's position. The SABC will communicate in due course who will take over Metro FM's breakfast show, and we are grateful to the team who have held the fort during this period."

According to the statement, the "SABC remains committed to enhancing the growth of its on-air personalities brands across all its platforms."

"This will be done in line with the SABC's policies and procedures, and it must be understood that when an Independent Contractor breaches a contract of engagement, the SABC will invoke the provisions of the same contract in line with consequence management."

The news follows recent reports that the DJ is rumoured to have signed a contract with Khaya FM.



On Tuesday morning DJ Fresh appeared on Newzroom Afrika's (DStv 405) Breakfast Dawn alongside Sizwe Dhlomo and Gugulethu Mhlungu.



Before the start of the show, he posted a selfie with the rest of the morning show's presenter.