DJ Sbu invited to speak at Stanford University in the US

Johannesburg - Radio presenter and businessman DJ Sbu will be jetting off to the US where he is set to be part of a panel discussion at the prestigious Stanford University.

The star shared a picture of the invitation he received from the university for the conference in April 2019.

"We would like to extend an invitation to you to speak on The Creative Continent: The Future Of Africa Arts, Media and Entertainment panel at the Stanford Africa Business Forum 2019," the letter reads.

This won't be the first time DJ Sbu speaks at a prestigious American university, in 2018 he was invited to speak at Harvard Business School.

"First @harvardhbs, then @mitpics @mitsloanabc, now @stanfordgsb I am humbled and gladly accept the invite to represent," the author captioned the post.

