Drama between HHP’s family and his wife Lerato Sengadi escalates

Johannesburg – The drama between rapper HHP’s family and his wife Lerato Sengadi just seems to be escalating.

According to reports by family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncane, HHP’s “teenage son” has been kicked out of the late rapper’s home in Randpark Ridge by Sengadi.

Ncane first made the claims on social media, drawing the attention of many Twitter users.

“Barely hours after his father’s funeral, #HHP’s son has been illegally booted out of his father’s house after instructions were given to locksmiths to move in between 12midnight-1am. #CustomaryWife (sic),” he tweeted.

Ncane also posted pictures of what he claimed to be HHP’s son’s belongings which were left outside the home, saying that a case of breaking and entering has been opened at the Honeydew police station.



A case of breaking and entering has been opened with Honeydew police station. #HHP’s son’s stuff outside, amongst the stuff is his school uniform and books. #CustomaryWife sent some heavies with questionable hygiene habits, and the cops saying we’re trespassing! pic.twitter.com/ZTvi44lnhT — NkululekoNcana (@NkululekoNcana) November 5, 2018

Countless attempts by The Juice to reach Ncane have been unsuccessful.

The Juice has also reached out to Gauteng SAPS Provincial spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini who was unable to divulge any information concerning the alleged case at the time.

Meanwhile, confusion reigned on social media as reports surfaced that HHP’s biological son was not the one kicked out of the Randpark Ridge property, but instead, it was the child of the rapper’s helper who had moved into the premises.

In an article published on Monday, Daily Sun reported that HHP’s helper, who had been with him since 2004, had been kicked out of the house by Sengadi along with her child who was “practically Jabba’s as he was the guardian” and had been paying the child’s school fees.

Sowetan Live wrote in an article that Sengadi had “locked out” the helper and her child who had been living on the property since 2004.

Sengadi made headlines last week when she applied for an interdict to stop the funeral of HHP from going ahead as planned in his hometown of Mahikeng.

The case went to court on a Friday, 2 November, with the judge ruling that Sengadi is HHP’s customary wife but denying the interdict to stop the funeral.

HHP’s funeral went ahead as planned at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng, North West province on Saturday, 3 November, stirring up a bit of controversy when fans noted that Sengadi had been left out of the hip-hop icon’s obituary.

The Juice has been unsuccessful in getting a response from Sengadi regarding the allegations made against her.