E! Africa announces Black Coffee as the recipient of the Music Icon Award

Johannesburg – To mark its 15-year anniversary in Africa, E! – the global, multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture - announced its special celebration plans on Sunday.

E! will party with some of the biggest names in African pop culture on April 11, 2019 in Johannesburg.

The party hosted by E! Africa’s Kat Sinivasan, will include special guests from Bonang Matheba, D’Banj, Minnie Dlamini to How Do I Look? South Africa host Roxy Burger.

HOW THE NETWORK WILL RECOGNISE ACHIEVERS IN THE INDUSTRY:

In the lead up to the event, E! will be recognising some of the most iconic and influential people in the region via E! Africa’s Pop Culture Awards. E! will acknowledge the best in business in categories including: Music, Fashion, Film, TV, Social Media, Philanthropy and Ultimate Pop Culture Icon.

One of the first celebs being recognised is DJ Black Coffee, who the network has announced as the recipient of the Music Icon Award as part of the E! Africa Pop Culture Awards.

About the award the musician said in a statement to the press: "Happy 15 years E! Africa. Thanks so much for the award and congratulations on the anniversary".

NBCUniversal International Networks’ pop culture channel brand, E! is available on DStv channel 124.