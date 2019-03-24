Ed Sheeran shows Protea Fire wearing supporters jersey at T20 share this

Cape Town - British recording artist Ed Sheeran, who is currently on tour in South Africa, backed our boys on Sunday at the third T20 match between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

SuperSport shared a photo on Twitter of the singer showing support for the Proteas at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium, writing: "I see #ProteaFire" - Ed Sheeran."

During his performance at the FNB Stadium, on the Johannesburg leg of his tour on Saturday, Ed changed into a Springbok jersey, much to the delight of screaming fans.

"And when you didn't thing the crowd could go wilder, he walked on stage with a Springbok Jersey. [sic]," one concertgoer to tweeted.

