Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp joins Jacaranda FM

-Supplied

Johannesburg – TV and radio star Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp will be joining the Jacaranda FM family, taking over the weekday slot between 09:00 and 12:00.

The star will host the WorkZone, taking over from Mack Rapapali who is moving to a night-time slot.

According to a statement, Elana’s primary focus “will be ensuring that the WorkZone continues to deliver the No-Repeat promise with all of Jacaranda FM’s favourite artists on the mic, stellar content and continuous updates on news and traffic.”

Speaking about the move, Elana said: “Coming back to Jacaranda FM feels like home.”

She added: “I’ve always wanted to use my talent for good – the amazing team at this radio station understands positive change and the impact of giving back and I’m excited to be part of that!”

Elana’s show starts on 1 August.