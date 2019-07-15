Enhle Mbali calls out 'irresponsible articles' after Black Coffee divorce reports share this

Cape Town - Local actress Enhle Mabli has declined to comment on reports that she has filed for divorce from her husband, DJ Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo).

The couple tied the knot during a traditional wedding ceremony in 2011, and celebrated their union with a white wedding in 2018.

City Press reported on Sunday that the couple were allegedly heading for divorce court, citing the DJs rumoured infedelities and meddling family members as the reason for Enhle serving her husband with divorce papers.

In a statement released by Capacity Relations on behalf of Enhle, the artist and talent management company said: "We have no comment on this. We have however noticed some irresponsible articles being published on the issue."

Cracks in the couple's relationship started to show when Enhle deleted all photos of Black Coffee from her Instagram account last month.



Rumours quickly surfaced that Black Coffee was allegedly cheating on his wife with David Guetta's ex-wife, Cathy Guetta.

But the DJ poured cold water on rumours, tweeting: "This is not a game," saying people were quick to make accusations on social media without any evidence.

(SEE ALL THE TWEETS HERE)

Black Coffee had not responded to Channel24's request for comment at the time of publishing.



