Family in 'intense pain' following death of Akhumzi Jezile

Cape Town - Family spokesperson and close friend to actor Akhumzi Jezile, Percy Vilakazi, spoke to eNCA about the former YO.TV presenter's passion for the entertainment industry and the family he leaves behind.

TV and radio personality Akhumzi Jezile died in a car accident on the N6 near Queenstown early on Saturday morning at the age of 29.

Jezile's booking agent, Pamela Rose, confirmed the news to Channel24.

DETAILS SURROUNDING THE ACCIDENT

According to Vilakazi the exact time of the accident is still unclear, but the family of the late actor received the news of his death between 11:00 and 12:00 on Saturday.

With many details surrounding the accident still unknown Vilakazi says: "We don't have full details but what we do know is that Akhumzi Jezile, Siyasanga Kobese - who was a singer and a actress - other actor Thobani [Mseleni], and two other people all died in the car accident."

Vilakazi goes on to tell Michelle Craig that Jezile was on his way to the Eastern Cape with his four friends to attend a family function, when the tragic event occurred.

THE FAMILY

Speaking about the family Jezile leaves behind he says: "His father passed away when he was much younger, so he leaves behind his mum and his four siblings. Akhumzi was the third child."

According to Vilakazi his mother is still is "shock," as is everyone else who was close to him: "We were at the house last night, a lot of friends gathered at Akhumzi's family house in Ranburg and it is just such a shock, to have someone so full of life that brought us all together snatched away like this. It is a shock that I can never ever describe."

He goes on to say that the family is in "intense pain" but are comforted by everyone who has reached out to them and sent them their condolences. (ALSO READ: Local celebs pay tribute to Akhumzi Jezile)

A SON, FRIEND A COLLEAGUE

Vilakazi, who is a very close friends, says that he has never interacted with someone who was so professional and shared so much love for the entertainment industry as Jezile.

He says: "The passion that he had for actors and artist was just indescribable," adding: "He made the rest of us who were watching, work harder and aspire to be better people." (ALSO READ: SABC remembers Akhumzi Jezile: An exceptional talent ahead of his time)

Memorial and funeral services are yet to be confirmed and will be communicated in the coming week.