Former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi dies after suffering heart attack share this

Cape Town - Former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi – known for his role as Zweli Ngubane on the Mzansi Magic series – has died after suffering a heart attack while working on a musical in Israel.

Mzansi Magic Publicity & EPG Coordinator confirmed the news in a public statement: "As Mzansi Magic, we are saddened by the passing of our former Isibaya actor Andile Gumbi. Andile was very talented, with lots still to offer to the entertainment industry. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed," said Philly Khubheka, HOD, PR and publicity for local entertainment channels at Mzansi Magic.

The 36-year-old fought for his life in ICU at the Shaare Zedek Medical Centre in Israel, Jerusalem after the heart attack. Andile was working on the production, Daniel The Musical in which he took on the role of King Nebuchadnezzar.

In a statement issued to DRUM on behalf of Andile's family, Michelle Harding from the production said that Andile had passed away on Friday morning after receiving the best medical care.

"On behalf of Mrs Gumbi and family, it is with profound sadness we share the news that our beloved Andile passed away this morning. Andile received the best medical care possible. We request that the family be given space to grieve and that their privacy be respected in this very difficult time," she said.

According to a statement released by the production on its Facebook page, last week Friday, Andile suffered a heart attack. "In the early morning he deteriorated and suffered a cardiac arrest, but the medical personnel at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre managed to successfully resuscitate him," they wrote.

The show was suspended last week so they could focus on Andile’s health care while his wife Hlengiwe was making arrangements to get to her husband.