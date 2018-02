Generations actor David Phetoe has died share this

Cape Town - South African veteran actor David Phetoe has died at the age of 85.

Phetoe was well-known for his role as Paul Moroka on the SABC drama Generations.

SABC News confirmed his passing on Thursday.

According to reports the family of the late actor said that Phetoe had been ill for some time. He was suffering from prostrate cancer.

