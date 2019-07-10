Her legacy will live on: South Africa pays tribute to Nomhle Nkonyeni share this

Cape Town - Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni has died at the age of 77.

She was well-known for her roles on Mzansi, Tsha Tsha and the 2007 mini-series Society.

The celebrated actress recently received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

Following the news of her death, messages of condolences have flooded social media, with many paying tribute to the legendary actress.

The official South African Government Twitter account, shared on social media: "She will be remembered for her excellent contribution to the performing arts."

In an interview with Move! shortly before her death, the Port Elizabeth born actress shared her love for acting.



"My love for the arts is burning even more," she said.