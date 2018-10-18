Here are some of the tracks Simphiwe Ngema will include on Dumi Masilela's posthumous album share this

Johannesburg – After revealing that she has completed her late husband Dumi Masilela’s album, Simphiwe Ngema has now started letting fans in on the tracks that will be included.

Through a number of Instagram posts captioned “songs you might know that are on Dumi’s album”, the actress shared some tracks that will be featured on Dumi’s upcoming album, which includes the late star’s hit Shona Phansi.

Speaking about the release of the album, Simphiwe added in another post: “Because one day I woke up and realised that your dreams were my dreams too. I’m gonna make this happen. I hope you guys are ready for #Yena.”

TAKE A LOOK AT THE TRACKS THAT WILL FEATURE ON DUMI’S ALBUM:



