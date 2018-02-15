WATCH: Reporter asks public on Zuma exit and gets effing big surprise share this

Warning: This article contains strong language



Johannesburg - Wednesday night was a night most South Africans have been waiting for – President Jacob Zuma finally handed in his resignation.

So it wasn’t surprising that eNCA reporter Nickolaus Bauer headed to the streets to get everyday people’s reactions to the president’s exit, but there was just one problem – it was midnight, on Valentine’s Day, in Braamfontein.

In the clip, which was live on eNCA at the time – Nickolaus had a few failed attempts to get passers to comment. He then finally settled on a young woman who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car – and her comment would literally make one of TV's funniest moments.

“He must just go, he’s just a motherfucker,” commented the woman.

Immediately Nickolaus removed the mic from her and went to another young man who also commented “fuck him”.

After the apparent failed attempt to get ‘proper’ comment from the young people, Nickolaus – in true reporter style ended the segment and reported back to studio and said that “the people are very spirited on the streets of Braamfontein.”

Watch the hilarious clip here:

