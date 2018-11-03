HHP laid to rest in Mahikeng amidst family burial battle share this

UPDATE - 3 November, 08:19: HHP's aunt Florence Sindane paid tribute on behalf of Tsambo's family.

Jabulani Tsambo's aunt Florence Sindane paying tribute on behalf of Tsambo's family #HHPFuneral @TheStar_news pic.twitter.com/sEOa2eUgfU — MPHO BILWANE (@mphofoto) November 3, 2018

UPDATE - 3 November, 07:40: The funeral service is underway.

UPDATE - 3 November, 07:31: HHP's parents and his son.

UPDATE - 3 November, 07:29: HHP's body arrives at the venue.

Cape Town - South African hip-hop artist Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo will be laid to rest in Mahikeng on Saturday, despite his wife, Lerato Sendagi's attempt to halt the funeral proceedings.

Known to his many fans as "Jabba," the musician died last week Wednesday at the age of 38. The cause of death is not yet known.

Sendagi filed an urgent interdict against the Tsambo family on Thursday to stop her late husband's funeral from taking place, demanded to know the whereabouts of his remains and laying claim to his personal affects.

A court ruled in favour of the Tsambo family on Friday, allowing the burial to resume in the rapper's hometown.



The funeral service will take place at the Mmabatho Convention Centre at 07:00. (Watch the live stream here)

Mourners are invited to attend an evening prayer service at the Tsambo residence at 17:30.

Address: No 959 Unit 5, Bophirima Cul-de-sac, Mmabatho Mahikeng

