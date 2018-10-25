HHP will be laid to rest in his hometown of Mahikeng share this

Johannesburg – Speaking to The Juice on Thursday family spokesperson Edgar Makgeledise confirmed that HHP will be buried in his hometown of Mahikeng.

When asked if the rapper’s family has made their way to Johannesburg since the news of his death, Edgar said: “The father is here, but the mother is in Mahikeng,” adding: “He [HHP] will be buried in Mahikeng.”

Edgar was unable to disclose any further information surrounding the star’s death.

News of the HHP’s passing made headlines on Wednesday with his booking agent Ofentse Mothusi telling The Juice that he had died around 12:00.

On Thursday HHP's wife Lerato Sengadi shared her first social media post since the tragic news broke.