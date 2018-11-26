HHP's ex-partner and mother of his child dies share this

Cape Town - The former partner of the late rapper Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo, Lerato Khanye, has died.

Tsambo and Khanye share a son together, Leano.

Popularly known by his stage name, HHP, the rapper died on 24 October 2018. He was 38.

Speaking to The Juice, the family spokesperson, Nkululeko Ncana, confirmed reports.

"Lerato Khanye passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday," he said.

Ncana declined to comment on the cause of death, saying: "I am not at liberty to disclose any further details. The family are still trying to deal with the sudden tragedy and are asking for privacy during this difficult time."

The rapper was married at a traditional ceremony to publicist Lerato Sengadi.

ALSO READ: Mourners in Mahikeng can't believe HHP is gone





