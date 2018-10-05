Hot 91.9FM denies reports that it 'fears EFF' after axing Sasha Martinengo share this

Cape Town - Regional radio station Hot 91.9FM has released a statement following an article published in The Star on Friday.



According to Hot 91.9FM the article, titled "Hot 91.9fm fears EFF", contains "certain factual inaccuracies".

This comes after the radio station dismissed host Sasha Martinengo following comments he made during an on-air broadcast on the Breakfast Show on Tuesday.

During the broadcast Martinengo referred to EFF leader, Julius Malema, as a "monkey."

"The headline 'Hot 91.9fm fears EFF' is misleading in that Hot 91.9FM has had cordial interaction with local office bearers of the EFF over the past 2 days," the station said in a statement.

It added; "The normal operation of the station continues and the station continues to enjoy a very substantial community listenership and support with no disruptions to operations and community work. Lives of staff have not been placed at risk at any stage as reported in The Star."

READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE: (READ THE STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK HERE)

