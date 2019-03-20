'How Stella Got Her Eskom Back' – And other funny movie titles in a time of load shedding share this

Cape Town – You can always count on South Africans to find humour in a time of darkness. (No pun intended)



Mzansi knows how to find the LOL moments when things reach WTF levels.

Local comedian Donovan Goliath decided to test just how funny South Africans can get with a hilarious Twitter challenge to replace a word in a movie title with "Eskom".

From "How Stella Got Her Eskom Back" to "The Fault in Our Eskom" - the responses did not disappoint.

Below a list of just some of the responses to Donovan's tweet that made us chuckle by candlelight.

SEE THE TWEETS HERE:

