Idols SA's Thami Shobede memorial service details confirmed

Cape Town - The memorial service details for former Idols SA runner-up Thami Shobede have been announced.

The 31-year-old, who competed in the 12th season of reality singing competition in 2016, died on Thursday.

News of his death sent shock waves through the country, with tributes and messages of condolences flooding social media.

The details of the public service have been released online, with fans expected to fill the Sandton Assemblies of God centre on Wednesday.

The service will not be broadcast online or on TV.

To follow the proceedings on social media, follow the hashtag #ThamiShobedeMemorial on Twitter.

Venue: Assemblies of God, Sandon (1 Coombe Pl, Rivonia, Sandton)



Date: Wednesday, 18 September Time: 13:00 for 14:00

SEE MORE DETAILS BELOW: