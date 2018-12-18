Jack Parow uses homophobic meme to promote brandy share this

Cape Town – Local Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow used a blatant homophobic meme to promote his new brandy.



Taking to Twitter on Tuesday Jack shared an image that juxtaposed the Jonas brothers to his Parow brandy.

Next to the photo of the Jonas brothers was the word “moffies” (an offensive Afrikaans slur used to describe gay men) and next to the brandy the words “die manne” (the men).

Jack captioned the meme with: “fokkit. this needs no caption. [sic]”

When The Juice approached Jack’s team for comment on the highly offensive tweet they were still unaware of it. The tweet was deleted shortly afterwards.

By the time of publishing this article The Juice had not received any feedback from Jack’s team regarding the post.

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

(Screengrab: Jack Parow/Twitter)