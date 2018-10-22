Jeremy Mansfield returns to radio after Sasha Martinengo dismissal
2018-10-22 09:03
Jeremy Mansfield (Photo: Supplied)
Johannesburg – Legendary radio presenter Jeremy Mansfield will reunite with former co-host Sam Cowen as he takes on his new role at Hot 91.9FM.
The star will be the host of the stations all-new breakfast show, Mansfield in the Morning.
Speaking about the opportunity in a statement to the press, Jeremy said: “I’ve always believed in the unifying power of laughter and creating shared value in the communities I serve. Here I get to do both.”
Hot 91.9FM Managing Director Lloyd Madurai says Jeremy will bring back the “fun element of morning radio”, adding: “Together, we will work with him to grow Hot Cares and ensure sustainability across our many community initiatives.”
Jeremy’s team will also consist of Simon Hill, John Walland, Karabo Yibe and award-winning producer Will Scott.
Mansfield in the Morning will air weekdays from 06:00 to 09:00 starting 1 November 2018.
The announcement comes after former breakfast show host Radio DJ Sasha Martinengo was dismissed following comments made on-air.
During the breakfast show Martinengo said; "[And] people still listen to this monkey," referring to EFF leader, Julius Malema. He was removed from the show shortly after.
JEREMY MANSFIELD WILL HOST HOT 91.9FM'S NEW BREAKFAST SHOW:
