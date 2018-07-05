Jo-Ann Strauss welcomes her third child share this

Cape Town - Local TV personality and businesswoman Jo-Ann Strauss and her husband Michael Held have welcomed their third child together.

The former Miss South Africa announced the arrival of her bundle of joy via Instagram Stories on Wednesday night.

In the video Jo-Ann is holding her newborn and can be heard saying: "Hey, guess what happened."

Jo-Ann announced her pregnancy in January.

Throughout her pregnancy, the 37-year-old showed off several stylish preggy looks and even gave us a glimpse of the new nursery.

Jo-Ann has been very selective about sharing photos of her family on social media.

In 2014, she took to her blog to speak about keeping her family off social media. She said: "Neither my husband nor our children signed up for this scrutiny and out of respect for them, I try to keep them out of the media as far as I can."

Congratulations Jo-Ann and Michael!