Karlien van Jaarsveld cancels shows to be with seriously ill daughter share this

Cape Town – Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld apologised to fans on Friday afternoon after she had to cancel shows in Stilbaai, Langebaan and Herolds Bay.



In a lengthy post on Instagram Karlien explained that her 1-year-old daughter, Elah, had fallen seriously ill and that she was rushing back to Johannesburg to be with her.



The mom-of-three apologised to her fans, saying: “I hope you will understand that my first priority will always be my children and that this is the only reason why I am cancelling these shows. I have to be with her. Please forgive me.”



In a second post, Karlien shared a photo of two young fans and her band singing to the crowd which she was scheduled to perform for. A second photo shows little Elah lying in a hospital bed sleeping.



Alongside the photos, Karlien wrote: “Thanks to my band and these girls who went on with the show tonight in Stilbaai. I landed safely in Johannesburg. If Elah is better by tomorrow morning, she will go into theatre.”

Karlien added that she can’t share details of Elah’s condition as it is “still a very sensitive situation that we are still trying to make sense of”. She went on to thank her fans for their well wishes.

READ THE FULL POSTS HERE: