Karlien van Jaarsveld speaks out after social media drama over 'missing' kids share this

Cape Town - Local singer Karlien van Jaarsveld has spoken out following the drama that played off on social media on Tuesday night in which she claimed her children went "missing" with their father, former rugby player Derick Hougaard.

The Afrikaans singer shared a panicked post on Instagram on Tuesday, saying: "We can't find my sons. Derick is drunk; we don't know where the children are please! This is how they look, please help to search! [sic]"

An hour later she confirmed on the same social media platform that the children had been "found" and thanked the police and everyone who had been involved in the search for their assistance. (Read the full story here)

Following the incident, the 32-year-old mother of three told Netwerk24 that the nanny, who had been with Derick and the children at the time, had let her know that Derick went missing with the children and that he could not be located.

"It was the longest hour of my life. I was afraid for my children's safety," she told the Afrikaans publication.

According to the statement singer Jo Black and rugby player Jacques du Plessis, found the children with their father in a restaurant outside Loftus.

Later that night, Derick posted a photo of him with the children asleep under blankets writing: "Apparently there is chaos about my children who were ‘gone’ while they slept safely next to their daddy tonight. It was before Karlien's mom came and grabbed them."

SEE THE TWEET HERE:

Blykbaar is daar chaos oor my kinders wat “weg” was. Terwyl hulle veilig langs hul pappa geslaap het vanaand. Dit was voor karlien se ma hulle kom gryp het. pic.twitter.com/LJaIvXUrcW — Derick Hougaard (@DerickHougaard) December 11, 2018

In a another tweet, that was later deleted, he called Karlien a "bad person".



Karlien has also posted a full statement on her Facebook page in which she details what happened and makes several allegations against Derick.

When asked for additional comment, Karlien's mother and manager Ronel Brink, told The Juice: "The statement made to Netwerk24 is Karlien's official statement, and she has nothing more to add."

Following public backlash about the singer's decision to address the incident on social media, Ronel has released a statement on Instagram, defending her daughter's actions.

"To every person who's criticizing Karlien (or myself) - what would you have done if your children went missing? Would you not also use any platform necessary to locate your children? I would do it again, and again. I would fight with my life for my children, and grandchildren."

*Several attempts to reach Derick for comment has been unsuccessful. The article will be updated should comment become available.