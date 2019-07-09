Kay Sibiya and partner Judie expecting baby boy
2019-07-09 21:00
Kay Sibiya (Photo: Gallo Images)
Johannesburg – First Actress Samela Tyelbooi announced that she is expecting a baby, and now another local TV star has shared some good news of his own.
Kay Sibiya took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and partner Judie Sbahle Kama are expecting a baby boy.
The actor shared pictures from a stunning photo shoot, adding in the caption: "Simba + Nala. Simba's Pride."
Sharing a message on her own Instagram account, Judie thanks Kay for being her "rock through this journey."
"Thank you for being my rock through this journey. You have been nothing but an amazing, supportive partner. You have bestowed me with the biggest source of happiness and I pray our son grown to be as smart, brave, strong and as handsome as you," she wrote in part.
TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICS HERE:
View this post on Instagram
Running errands and talking on the phone, I am pleasantly reminded that I’m not alone. Little tiny hands a precious rounded knee Pushing and twisting that no one can see. Oh sweet child kicking up ur heels, It is our little secret that only I can feel. I look forward to your birth, When I can kiss your skin, But for now I will just smile, As I feel you play within. No one else will ever know the strength of my love for u. After all you the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside. And to the love of my life my baby daddy. Sibiya, Sotobe, Gumede Ndabomkhulu. Ngiyakuthanda. @kay_sibiya Through all the... Smiles and frowns Laughs and cries Give and take Moods and cravings Sickness and hormones Thank you for being my rock through this journey. You have been nothing but an amazing , supportive partner. You have bestowed me with the biggest source of happiness and I pray our son grow to be as smart, brave, strong and as handsome as you.♥? ?? @zane_f22
A post shared by Judie Sbahle Kama (@judiekama) on