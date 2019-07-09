Kay Sibiya and partner Judie expecting baby boy share this

Johannesburg – First Actress Samela Tyelbooi announced that she is expecting a baby, and now another local TV star has shared some good news of his own.

Kay Sibiya took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and partner Judie Sbahle Kama are expecting a baby boy.

The actor shared pictures from a stunning photo shoot, adding in the caption: "Simba + Nala. Simba's Pride."

Sharing a message on her own Instagram account, Judie thanks Kay for being her "rock through this journey."

"Thank you for being my rock through this journey. You have been nothing but an amazing, supportive partner. You have bestowed me with the biggest source of happiness and I pray our son grown to be as smart, brave, strong and as handsome as you," she wrote in part.

