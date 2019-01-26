Kgomotso Christopher tells us what it takes to get ready for a new season of Scandal! share this

Johannesburg – We all know the struggle of getting back into the new year after that December break.

Even our celebrities have to take some time to let go of that vacation feeling and make the transition back into work mode.

Scandal! star Kgomotso Christopher says for her it’s all about getting her “mind and soul in the right framework to start the year.”

She explains: “While I don’t focus too much on resolutions, I like to ponder on what I hope the universe will bless me with in the new year. I need to be honest with what I need to do to prepare myself to receive these blessing. What steps to take to align myself with the blessings I would like to receive. For this reason, I do a lot more introspective and soul revival at the beginning of the year.”

As for getting back into her role as Yvonne on Scandal!, Kgomotso says it usually starts with the look of the character.

“When it’s back to work and it’s the beginning of the year, it’s time to get back into continuity. Nails, hair and even possibly your weight,” she says. Though the star adds that she’s been lucky enough never to fall victim to that little bit of weight gain over the festive period that many of us know so well. So for her it’s all about restoring Yvonne’s long, red signature nails and making sure that she treats her natural hair “before the year of wigs rolls in”.

Once the physical aspect is out of the way, the actress says she then has to focus on her storyline and what lies ahead for her character. “This is the time for reading story breakdowns and of course having a chat with producers about what they have in mind for the character and any ideas you may have as the actor.”

Kgomotso is positive about what 2019 holds, calling it her year of yes. “For me this means pursuing dreams without second-guessing them, saying yes to the universe and all the blessing I would like to receive. Choosing to see the ‘yes’ as well as positives in life and not dwell on challenges.”

